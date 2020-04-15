First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,616,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.