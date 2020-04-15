First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,262. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

