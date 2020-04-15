First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,241.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,924,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

