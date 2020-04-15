First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after buying an additional 9,754,349 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,966. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

