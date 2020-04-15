First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

