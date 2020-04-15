First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 1,329,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

