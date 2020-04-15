First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 478,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,325. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

