First Financial Corp IN Buys 3,242 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 175,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 420,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. 6,418,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

