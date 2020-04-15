First Financial Corp IN Buys 135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,807,398. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

