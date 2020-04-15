First Financial Corp IN Buys 1,242 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

KO stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,870,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757,670. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

