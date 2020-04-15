First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. 2,584,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

