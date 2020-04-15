First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

