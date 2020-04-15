First Financial Corp IN Acquires 115 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,511. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average is $268.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

