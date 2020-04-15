First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
First Bancshares stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $15,175,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
