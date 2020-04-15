First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $15,175,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

