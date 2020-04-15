First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.