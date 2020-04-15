FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $12.50

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of FEYE opened at $10.87 on Monday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $9,225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

