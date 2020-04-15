Financial Comparison: R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM (OTCMKTS:RITT) versus UTStarcom (OTCMKTS:UTSI)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM (OTCMKTS:RITT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTStarcom and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $65.82 million 1.13 -$3.59 million ($0.10) -20.80 R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom -5.45% -3.53% -2.10% R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTStarcom and R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTStarcom currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given UTStarcom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTStarcom is more favorable than R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM.

Volatility & Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTStarcom beats R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

R.T (LESHE`AVAR RIT TEHNOLOGIYOT) BE`AM Company Profile

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

