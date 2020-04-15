Financial Analysis: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AnaptysBio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio N/A -22.34% -20.92% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.04% -25.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $8.00 million 54.50 -$97.34 million ($3.60) -4.44 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.27 million ($1.58) -10.42

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AnaptysBio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 1 6 2 0 2.11 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus target price of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 235.03%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 134.77%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd., including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033); and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) in clinical development. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

