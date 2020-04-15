Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

