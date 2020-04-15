Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.