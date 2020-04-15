Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 12,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

