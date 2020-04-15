Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FBSS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 1.89% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

