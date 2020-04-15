Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $34.54. Fastenal shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 1,968,233 shares traded.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

