Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

FAST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

