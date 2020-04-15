Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,004. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

