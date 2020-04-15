Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

