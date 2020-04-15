Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Cap of $53,038.70 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 1,278.8% higher against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $53,038.70 and $116.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.04347577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

