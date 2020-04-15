Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 83126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

