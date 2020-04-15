Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.02.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $507.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

