Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. 20,916,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.