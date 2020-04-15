Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,910,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

