Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 30,737,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

