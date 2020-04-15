Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 271.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 30,737,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

