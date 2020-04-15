Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 30,746,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.