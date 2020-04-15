Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 14.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 32,660,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.