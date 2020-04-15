Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.17. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 27,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

