Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.17. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 27,319 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.
In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
