Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 8,714 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 362,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several analysts recently commented on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 295,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $2,255,382.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Exterran by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Exterran by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

