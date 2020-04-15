Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.14

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $51,248.35 and $4,256.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.02324102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.03272451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00599345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00792160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00525011 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 533,340 coins and its circulating supply is 368,340 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

