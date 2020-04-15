Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,231 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

