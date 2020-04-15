ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0361

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $211,473.61 and approximately $715.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

