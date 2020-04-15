Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 98.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $54.82 on Tuesday, hitting $1,265.23. 3,148,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.