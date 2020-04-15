Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 44,331 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 70,366.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 21,794,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,757,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

