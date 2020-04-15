Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 256.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,258,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,337. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

