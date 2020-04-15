Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 363,409.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 8,520,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

