Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.
Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.45. 103,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
