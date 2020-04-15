Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.45. 103,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

