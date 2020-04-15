EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.90. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

