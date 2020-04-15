EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,230. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

