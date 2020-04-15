EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $20.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $730.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,949,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.77 and a 200-day moving average of $468.88. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.