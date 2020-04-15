EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,172. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $65.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

