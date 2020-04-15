EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $3.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,901,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.